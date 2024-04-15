Ad
2 days ago
Electorates of 987 million voters (India) and 400 million (Europe) both go to the polls in spring 2024 — what will the results mean for relations between New Delhi and Brussels?
2 days ago
An EU plan to offer freedom of movement to people aged between 18 and 30 to study and work abroad in the wake of Brexit has been immediately shot down by both the UK government and opposition Labour party. 
2 days ago
The results of the local government election in Poland leaves PiS well positioned for the European parliament in June where a lower turnout points to a good result for their strongly-motivated voters.
Foreign Affairs Council

Foreign Affairs Council

Informal meeting of health ministers

Informal meeting of health ministers

Informal meeting of health ministers

Informal meeting of health ministers

Informal meeting of the General Affairs Council

Agriculture and Fisheries Council

Informal meeting of the General Affairs Council

Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Affairs Council

Lithuanian presidential elections

EU elections

EU elections

EU elections

EU elections

Migration pact hailed as 'huge' EU win, amid human-rights fears

10 days ago
MEPs have given their final approval to the EU's long-delayed immigration and asylum pact, which EU Commission president von der Leyen heralded as a "huge achievement for Europe".
Welcome to the new EUobserver

4 days ago
New website, same EUobserver. Come explore its updated look, features and possibilities for the future with us.
EU rules seen as insufficient to fix nutrient pollution

3 days ago
From rivers and lakes to lagoons and seas, numerous aquatic environments across Europe are grappling with a silent yet ubiquitous threat – an excess of nutrients that disrupt their ecological balance and imperil their very existence. And experts say current policies are not going to fix the problem.
